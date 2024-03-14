Pride WA unveils ‘Together, Go West’ as the theme for PrideFEST 2024

EXCLUSIVE

Pride WA has announced the launch of PrideFEST 2024, featuring the theme Together, Go West.

This year the festival will return to a shorter more intense program spanning 10 days, and the program will be released months ahead of the event.

They say this year, PrideFEST will celebrate the vibrant, diverse and unique LGBTQIA+ community of Western Australia – our home – with a focus on being stronger together.

PrideFEST 2024 marks a significant evolution in its format, focusing on 10 days in November packed with live music, entertainment, arts, exhibitions, discussions and culture, from the Opening on Friday 15th to the Closing on Sunday 24th.

Fairday on the 16th and the Parade on the 23rd will now be just six days apart. Pride WA says while Pride will always be celebrated for the whole month of November, Perth will truly come alive for these 10-days to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community.

“The theme ‘Together, Go West’ celebrate a coming together of our community here in Western Australia. The West is our home. It’s also a place that we all must work hard, and fight, to keep safe for all of us – through advocacy for law reform and better access to affirming healthcare, providing outreach and support to our community, and encouraging our allies to be active and visible. We are proud to be LGBTQIA+, and proud to be Western Australian!” stated Pride WA CEO, Dr Lauren (Laurie) Butterly.

The Village People’s song Go West was an anthem for the LGBTQIA+ community – conveying a message of hope and optimism, encouraging people to pursue a life where they could be authentically themselves.

This retro theme also promises to be fun and uplifting and will pay homage to iconic figures such as the Pet Shop Boys, Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and many more who have contributed to the rich tapestry of queer culture, Pride WA said announcing the theme for the 2024 celebrations.

Pride WA say PrideFEST 2024 promises an inclusive and diverse program that showcases the talents and contributions of LGBTQIA+ individuals across various fields. From electrifying performances to thought-provoking exhibitions and panel discussions, the festival aims to create spaces where everyone can feel seen, heard, celebrated and included.

“PrideFEST 2024 will be a celebration of home and WA’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ community. We encourage everyone – every part of our diverse LGBTQIA+ community and our allies – in the Western Australian community to be part of PrideFEST 2024 – to come and celebrate, together,” added Butterly.

Pride WA encourages businesses, organisations, and community groups to participate in PrideFEST 2024 by hosting events, sponsoring activities, or volunteering. The Pride WA program is set to be released in July this year.

For more information on PrideFEST 2024 and how to get involved, visit pridewa.com.au or follow Pride WA on Instagram for all the updates.

OIP Staff

