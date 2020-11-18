PrideFEST: I Am Woman party takes over Tiki Bar this Friday



Celebrate with LBTQ+ women this PrideFEST with this weekend’s I Am Woman party.

I Am Woman is taking over Tiki Bar at Fremantle’s Newport Hotel this weekend, with a party thrown by queer women, for queer women.

The celebration promises a safe space to dance, laugh, and connect with community; as well as a Helen Reddy sing-a-long you won’t be able to ignore!

Tickets are free, so be sure to get down to Tiki Bar this Friday night and party with Pride.

I Am Woman will be at The Newport Hotel (Tiki Bar) this Friday 20th November. For more information head to pridefest.pridewa.com.au

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.