PrideFEST opens with disco sounds, drag shows and big announcements

The 2024 PrideFEST had its official opening on Friday night with a community event in the Northbridge Piazza.

The night was hosted by the fabulous Famous Sharron, and featured a celebration of all parts of the LGBTIQA+ realm from sporting groups to nightlife and community groups.

DJ Her Highness delivered a disco filled soundtrack, drag star Cougar Morrison performed and big funding announcements were shared.

Host Famous Sharron welcomed everyone to the start of the 10 day festival which will reach a crescendo next Saturday night with the annual Pride Parade through the streets of Northbridge.

Stephen Dawson, the Minister for Emergency Services, Innovation and the Digital Economy, Science and Medical Research was on hand to announce a new round of Lotterywest funding for Pride WA.

The Minister said as a former committee member of Pride WA, and current life member of the organisation, he was proud to be asked to come down and hand over a check for $245,000 for funding the 2024 event.

Councilor Liam Gobbert represented the city of Perth and shared the news that earlier this year the city had voted to provide the festival will a significant funding boost bringing the city’s commitment to over a million dollars and a three year commitment to continue the support.

As Gobbert shared the news Famous Sharron draped him her golden boa.

“The City of Perth is proud to host all of the major events, including all the major events here in the city including the Pride Parade here in the heart of Northbridge.” Cr Gobbert said.

When the city first provided funding to Pride WA back in 1999 the commitment was a grand total of $3,400. Councilor Gobbert said he was pleased that the amount has now grown considerably.

Michael Felix, President of Pride WA, said it was delightful to see so many people turn out to the opening event.

Felix noted that Pride WA had its roots in protest and people fighting for their rights. The first Pride Parade was held in 1990 a year after the local community gathered on the steps of parliament to campaign for the decriminalisation of homosexuality.

“Our community, we have continued to fight for many many years. These fights continue even today as we see the ugliness that comes to our community.” Felix said, making special mention of events that have occurred in Albany in 2024.

“We are celebrating what it means to be us, what it means to be free, what it is to live with dignity.” Felix said wishing everyone a “Happy Pride!”.

Cougar Morrison entertained the crowd with an amusing number that channeled Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada.

Pride WA board members spoke about their recent delegation to Washington D.C. where they put forward Perth’s big to host the 2030 Gay Games.

In December the team will find out if Perth has been successful in progressing to the final three bids. An impressive video that formed part of their pitch to host the major event was played to the crowd.