Primal Scream to tour Australia in 2025

Scottish rockers Primal Scream will tour Australia in January 2025 including a show at Fremantle Prison.

The band have constantly been delivering acclaimed and much-loved music for decades and are best known for their iconic 1991 album Screamadelica.

The band fronted by singer Bobby Gilespie will release their 12th album Come Ahead this November. It’ll their first release since 2016’s Chaosmosis.

Gillespie said the band we excited about the new album and heading down under to share it with their fans.

“I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record. If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album.

“The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, gallus. Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too.” Gillespie said.

The new album comes at a time of much creativity for Gillespie.

The songwriting process for Come Ahead began in 2022. At which point the singer had no idea if he would make another Primal Scream album again.

The time that’s elapsed since Primal Scream’s previous album has seen Gillespie at his most prolific. His 2021 memoir Tenement Kid was selected as Rough Trade’s Book of the Year and won the NME Award for Best Music Book.

The band’s era-defining Screamadelica album celebrated its 30th anniversary with huge sold-out gigs across the UK, including London’s Alexandra Palace.

Gillespie teamed with Paul Weller writing lyrics for Soul Wandering, the first single from his latest album 66, and collaborated with Jehnny Beth in Paris writing and recording an entire album of duets titled Utopian Ashes.

Bobby also collaborated with acid house duo Paranoid London, singing on their new song People (Ah Yeah), and composed his first movie soundtrack for the 2023 cinematic release Five Hectares with French filmmaker Émilie Deleuze. Bobby also sings on six new songs on the forthcoming Peter Perrett album, The Cleansing.

The Australian tour will begin Melbourne on Friday 10th January, before heading to Sydney the following day. The band will be in Brisbane on 13th January, Adelaide on the 14th and then come to an end in Fremantle on Thursday 16th January.

Tickets are on sale now.