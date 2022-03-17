Producer Michael Pell leaves ‘Sunrise’ after 11 years

Television producer Michael Pell is moving on from breakfast television program Sunrise after 11 years.

Channel 7 has announced that Pell will be taking on a new role as Senior Vice President, Entertainment Content, North America, and will be based in Los Angeles.

The new position will see Pell reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, and working with Seven’s Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, and the content team.

Pell commenced as Executive Producer of Weekend Sun rise in 2009, and took over the weekday editions of the program in 2010.

Sunrise co-host Natalie Barr said Pell was one of the best people she’d worked with in television.

“Wherever I’ve been in the world – a flood zone, a bushfire, an international terror attack, the front lawn of The White House – he’s been the voice in my ear helping me through,” Barr said in a statement. “We’ve achieved some fantastic success over many years, and he’s built a strong team.

“Michael is a good friend and I’ll miss him dearly, but I know he’s looking forward to an exciting new challenge in the US with Seven and we wish him every success.”

Long-serving host of the program David Koch echoed her sentiments praising the strong team Pell had created on the production.

“Sunrise has seamlessly transitioned through numerous key personnel changes over the years, which is a huge testament to the depth of the entire Sunrise team. We are all proud of what Michael has achieved and wish him the very best.” Koch said.

In a statement Michael Pell said he was excited to be taking on the new role.

“I am extraordinarily proud of what we’ve achieved at Sunrise. It has been an honour to lead the talented team for more than 11 years, and I thank every one of them for their hard work and dedication.

“The program is in great shape, and I have no doubt Kochie and Nat will continue to dominate the landscape.

“I’m thrilled to be taking this next step. My top priority has always been to put the viewer’s needs first, above all else. As I embark on this new journey, that will remain front of mind,” he said.

OIP Staff

