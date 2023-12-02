Professor Ashleigh Lin honoured at WA Mental Health Awards

Professor Ashleigh Lin was recognised at the recent WA Mental Health Awards.

Professor Lin was awarded the Minister’s Award, an award that recognises someone who has displayed best practice at every level in the mental health sector and proven to hold an all-round skill set to benefit the outcomes for people living with mental health challenges in the community.

Mental Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson presented Professor Lin with the honour, noting that her commitment to community engagement and co-design is central to her success.

The award noted how Professor Lin collaborates extensively with marginalised communities to ensure her research directly addresses their needs. Her dedication to youth mental health, impactful research, advocacy, and mentorship make her a true leader in the field.

The awards showcase the dedication and contribution of individuals and teams who work to promote positive mental health.

A judging panel expert representatives and individuals with lived experience assessed all nominations and ranked entries in each category based on written nominations.

Other winners on the night included Dan Cazangiu, Leanda Verrier, and organisations including Mineral Resources Ltd, Kinross Primary School, Alive and Kicking Goals and Together We Ride,

The News media Award was given to Martin Wilson, Nicole Ferraro, Third Storey Pictures and Helping Hands for their work on the film Pieces which follows a group of people living with mental illness who embark on an art therapy class that transforms their lives. The film has been praised for how it explores complex mental illness across a range of relatable characters to break down stigma and stereotypes.

Our Space, a groundbreaking program embracing LGBTIQA+ youth aged 12-25 in Western Australia. Co-developed with City of Swan, Youth Focus, and headspace Midland was the recipient of the Diversity Award.

Our Place tackles mental health challenges, fosters community inclusion and has become a safe haven for young people to explore their identities. With diversity at its core, Our Place welcomes both LGBTIQA+ youth and allies.

