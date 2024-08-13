Search
Prosecutors drop some of the charges against Beau Lamarre-Condon

News

Prosecutors in New South Wales have dropped some of the charges against alleged murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon.

The accused, who was a serving police officer, is alleged to have shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies at Davies Paddington home in February.

When the case briefly returned to court this morning prosecutors told the court that they would not be continuing with the two charges of murder that Lamarre-Condon was charged with earlier in the year, instead they will be moving forward with a more specific charge of domestic violence related murder that was added recently. The accused has also been charged with break and enter.

Magistrate David Covington told the court that general access had also been granted for a subpoenaed USB device, but no details about the contents of the device have been made public.

Lamarre-Condon appeared via video link and did not apply for bail. He is yet to enter any plea.

Luke Davies and Jessie Baird.

The 29-year-old is accused of breaking into television producer Jesse Baird’s Paddington home and shooting Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies with his police issued hand gun.

Police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon hid the two men’s bodies in the back garden of the home before returning later to move them to a rural location.

Concern over the two men was raised after blood and items belonging to Baird were found in a skip bin in the Sydney suburb of Cronulla. A few days later Lamarre-Condon handed himself in to authorities.

The two men’s bodies were later found is surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn. Police later shared that Lamarre-Condon had provided information to assist them in recovering the bodies.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

