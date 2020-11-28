Pussy Riot members fined for flying Pride flags in Russia

Members of feminist activist group and performance art group Pussy Riot have been fined for hanging the Pride flag above government buildings in Moscow.

A Moscow Court heard that Maria Alyokhina and Veronika Nikilshina from the group organised for the Pride flag to be hung above several government buildings on 7th October, the 68th birthday of Russian leader Vladamir Putin.

The buildings targeted included the Presidential Administration and the Culture Ministry. On their Facebook page the group said the action was the perfect birthday gift for the Russian leader.

While homosexuality is not illegal in Russia under the rein of Putin laws have been introduced which prohibit public mentions of homosexuality. The Russian government says its gay propaganda laws are required to protect youth.

The Interfax news agency reported that Alyokhina was fined 15,000 rubles, while Nikilshina was ordered top pay 10,000 rubles. The fines equate to AUD$268 and $177.00.

OIP Staff

