pvi collective bring new work ‘eaters’ to the Fremantle Festival

Fremantle festival: 10 nights in port and pvi collective are present the premiere of eaters – a performance cunningly disguised as a rowdy pub quiz that seeks some common ground for the future of food.

The world famous interactive performance collective produce experiential works that make you think, push you just outside your comfort zone, and often leave you with a fresh way of thinking.

Their previous works have seen people playing tug of war games to debate community issues, set audiences hearts pumping with terrifying clown chases and encouraged grown-ups to play more hide and seek.

This new work is being delivered for two nights in August only, Thursday 18th and Friday 19th at 7pm at The Old Courthouse, 45 Henderson St, Fremantle.

Featuring a smorgasbord of guest voices such as known eater and local legend Scott Ludlam, Boorloo’s own Gina Williams, eco-feminist Vandana Shiva, Song Kween Odette Mercy and political journalist Gabrielle Chan, eaters is the dish you’ve been hungry for.

eaters elevates the traditional pen and paper pub quiz to a participatory game show with the host announcing questions, previews on screen and scores going live using flesh forced software.

Use your own phone (1 per team), download the app on arrival, and get ready to put your relationship with food and farming under the microscope! The hub based speedquiz system means that you won’t need to use your data to play after installing the free app (which clocks in at a measly 17mb).

eaters draws input from farmers working on the front lines, first nations experts, authors, physicists, conservationists, eco-activists and the world of agronomy to question if a change of diet can ensure the future of the planet.

