Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96, ending her 70-year reign

Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch, has died aged 96. Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s passing.

The Queen came to the thrown in 1952 and had celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. With her death her eldest son Prince Charles is set to become the next head of state of Britain and 14 other Commonwealth nations including Australia.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed Her Majesty just a few days ago, said Britain would face difficult days as the country mourned the loss of Elizabeth II.

“She was the very spirit of Britain, and that spirit will endure.” the British Prime Minister said.

“It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years. Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

“In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

“She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons – her devotion to duty is an example to us all.” the Prime Minister said.

On Thursday afternoon the Queen’s family rushed to be at her side at Balmoral as her doctors announced that they were closely monitoring the monarch’s health.

The Queen will be succeeded by her eldest song King Charles III who has been the monarch-in-waiting for 70 years. In a statement the King said his mother’s passing was a moment of great sadness.

“The death of my beloved mother Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He said during the period of mourning and change he and his family would be “comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held”.

The Queen’s reign spanned the 15 Prime Ministers. Winston Churchill was the country’s leader when she ascended to the throne, while current leader Liz Truss was appointed just 48 hours ago. She held weekly audiences with her Prime Minister throughout her reign.

Seventeen Australian Prime Ministers served during her time on the throne, starting with Robert Menzies, who was Australia’s leader when she began her role. Queen Elizabeth is the only monarch to have visited Australia during their reign.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Elizabeth II had a “historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service.”

“The Government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II. In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change. Through the noise and tumult of the years she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.”

The Prime Minister said the Queen had always had great affection for Australia and had visited the country many times during her life.

“As monarch for more than half the life of our federation, the relationship between Australia and Britain matured and evolved throughout Her Majesty’s reign.”

“The Queen greeted each and every change with her understanding, good grace and an abiding faith in the Australian people’s good judgement.” the Prime Minister said.

When the Queen was born in 1926, she was not expected to become Britain’s monarch. Her father King George VI ascended to the throne in 1936 following the abdication of his elder brother King Edward VIII.

The Queen was just 25 years old when her father died in 1952. She served with Prince Phillip by her side for most of her long reign, her husband passing away in 2021.

Britain will now enter 10 days of official mourning leading up to the Queen’s funeral. It is expected that tomorrow the Queen’s body will be taken to the Palace of Hollyroodhouse. The following day there will be a ceremonial procession along the Royal Mile for a service at St Giles Cathedral which will be attended by her family members.

The Queen’s coffin will then be taken to London where it will lie in state for several days allowing members of the public to pay their respects. The Queen’s funeral is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey, before her coffin is taken to Windsor Castle where it will be lowered into the Royal Vault.

News of the Queen’s death was announced by the BBC with newsreader Huw Edwards breaking into programming at 6.30pm local time. The announcement was one the broadcaster’s staff had trained staff for over several years. Following the announcement, the BBC played the United Kingdom’s national anthem God Save the Queen.

