Queency impresses the coaches on ‘The Voice’

Perth based singer Queency has taken to the stage on The Voice – Australia and delivered a soulful rendition of Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing.

Dressed in a glittering purple outfit the singer who was raised on Reunion Island but has lived in Perth for the last fifteen years, showcase his vocal prowess in the hope of getting one of the four coaches to push the button and spin their chair around.

Queency takes to the stage for The Voice – Australia

Queency got the attention of Adam Lambert who showed his support for the singer and could there have been a better match!

The singer chatted to OUTinPerth about his music back in 2022 when he released an EP, and just a few months ago he was paying tribute to French singer Charles Aznavour.

The popular show returned to our screens last week with a new lineup of coaches. Guy Sebastian has remained, but this season the other three big red chairs are occupied by Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke and LeAnn Rimes.

Follow Queency’s journey by watching The Voice on Seven or7Plus.