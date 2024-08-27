Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Queency impresses the coaches on ‘The Voice’

Culture

Perth based singer Queency has taken to the stage on The Voice – Australia and delivered a soulful rendition of Marvin Gaye’s Sexual Healing.

Dressed in a glittering purple outfit the singer who was raised on Reunion Island but has lived in Perth for the last fifteen years, showcase his vocal prowess in the hope of getting one of the four coaches to push the button and spin their chair around.

Queency takes to the stage for The Voice – Australia

Queency got the attention of Adam Lambert who showed his support for the singer and could there have been a better match!

The singer chatted to OUTinPerth about his music back in 2022 when he released an EP, and just a few months ago he was paying tribute to French singer Charles Aznavour.

The popular show returned to our screens last week with a new lineup of coaches. Guy Sebastian has remained, but this season the other three big red chairs are occupied by Adam Lambert, Kate Miller-Heidke and LeAnn Rimes.

Follow Queency’s journey by watching The Voice on Seven or7Plus.

History

On This Gay Day | The Gay Games was first held in 1982

0
The event draws thousands of competitors to the host city for 10 days of sports and culture.
Local

Author Jon Doust on being offended by library books

0
Acclaimed author Jon Doust shared his views on calls to remove some books from Albany library.
History

On This Gay Day | Louise Pratt delivered her first speech in federal parliament

0
Senator Pratt took the opportunity to highlight that her partner at the time faced discrimination as a transgender man.
Culture

Review | Kneecap is an in-your-face drama

0
This in-your-face drama about underdogs blaspheming and fighting for their rights has been a box office smash in the UK.

Newsletter

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

