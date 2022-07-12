Queer rebel Betty Grumble returns with ‘Enemies of Grooviness Eat Shit’

The inimitable magic of Fringe World favourite Betty Grumble is coming back to the west coast this August.

The acclaimed performing artist is heading to Perth after wowing audiences at Vivid Sydney and Darwin Festival with her next ecofeminist explosion Enemies of Grooviness Eat Shit.

Garnering acclaim from OUTinPerth with her previous performances LOVE & ANGER and Sex Clown Saves The World, Grumble’s latest performance promises a self-reflective, regenerative dive into the compost bin, blending the personal, the political and the ecological.

“Grumble does not belong to me, she belongs to the universe,” Grumble’s alter-ego Emma Maye Gibson says of the character.

“Like the fractal landscape of a flower, like a drag face on the bum of a caterpillar. She has held me, and at this threshold of maturation, I let her become and unbecome me.”

Enemies of Grooviness Eat Shit is a show about world-saving and love-making. As with all of Emma Maye Gibson’s projects it draws on the pioneering work of queer rebels and climate warriors; it’s poetry, a tribute, a rock n roll performance art collision, a love scene and a revenge fantasy.

Enemies of Grooviness Eat Shit shows at The Rechabite for four shows August 10th – 13th. For more head to megatix.com.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.