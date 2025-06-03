Search
Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Queer Screen Film Fest launches competition for emerging artists

Culture

Queer Screen has announced a new competition to support up-and-coming creators as part of the next Queer Screen Film Fest.

The Emerging Feature Competition will shine a light on emerging filmmakers, with a cash prize of $2,500 for directors presenting their first or second feature film with LGBTIQA+ themes and characters.

The competition is part of an expanded program of side events and industry programming, furthering the organisations commitment to connect audiences, artists and professionals.

The announcement follows the recent news that Benson Wu would take on the role of CEO at Queer Screen. Wu is now joined by Andrew Wilkie, who has been appointed Programming & Industry Manager.

Queer Screen’s Benson Wu and Andrew Wilkie

Wilkie has been part of the Queer Screen community since 2018, first joining as a volunteer and steadily working across numerous roles including ticketing, front of house, production, programming, and industry initiatives.

Wilkie will now lead the development and delivery of Queer Screen’s vision across its signature events, the Mardi Gras Film Festival and Queer Screen Film Festival, as well as year-round pop-up screenings, regional tours, and special partner events.

The Programming & Industry manager is also be responsible for coordinating Queer Screen’s
flagship industry programs, including My Queer Career, Queer Screen Pitch Off, the Completion Fund and the Pride in Film series.

Queer Screen Film Fest runs from 27 – 31 August in New South Wales. For more, head to queerscreen.org.au

Lifestyle

Refugee Week 2025 is all about ‘Finding Freedom: Diversity in Community’

0
Refugee Week is marked from 15 - 21 June 2025.
News

Oops! Labor accidently claims Dorinda Cox is Western Australia’s first Indigenous senator

0
The announcement might have been a surprise to former Labor senator Patrick Dodson.
News

International experts unite to call for new strategy as STI rates rise

0
Researchers and policy leaders are urging lawmakers to put greater focus on a population-wide approach to combat STIs.
Culture

Review | ‘Such a Resounding Silence’ is a call to action

0
Shining a light on stories that have been long silenced, the footage is raw and disturbing, but it ultimately leads to life-long journeys of healing.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

