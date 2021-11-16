Raine Square’s PrideFEST Film Festival returns with dazzling lineup

Raine Square, Palace Cinemas and Pride WA have reunited after the success of last year’s celebrations for the second annual PrideFEST film festival.

Raine Square will be celebrating PrideFEST season with a selection of nine LGBTQIA+ films ranging from camp classics to brand new stories on the silver screen this November.

The shopping precinct will also be transformed into a vibrant and illuminating display with a glittering stage brightening the food court and hosting live entertainment during lunchtimes from local LGBTQI+ performers.

Raine Square will also showcase an art exhibition on the centre’s ground level, featuring unique pieces and ‘behind the artist’ stories from local LGBTQIA+ artists.

The film program includes new release Swan Song, eminently awarded Tom of Finland and the ever iconic The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, who at their core, honour inclusion, diversity and bravery.

The roster will also feature four WA premieres including queer indie film Straight Up, the dazzling drag drama Stage Mother starring Jackie Weaver, sapphic thriller The Scary of Sixty-First and Swan Song.

Movie-goers are also invited to purchase tickets to the film festival’s exciting pre-film experiences for the opening and closing screenings boasting live music, fabulous entertainment, canapes and a drink on arrival all included in the ticket price.

“Growing from the success of last years inaugural PrideFEST Film Festival, we’re excited to take this year’s presentation to a huge new level, with a number of first time screenings, West Australian film premieres, cult classics as well as our signature Gala nights,” Palace Cinemas Marketing Manager Kevin Leutenegger said.

“As a proud supporter of inclusivity and equality, we are very proud to be working with PrideWA and the theme of R.E.S.P.E.C.T. to showcase the battles, achievements, and diversity on offer throughout the whole LGBTIQ+ community.”

The closing night screening of Priscilla Queen of the Desert has a very special treat for the audience, with an immersive and interactive experience featuring an Australian stage adaption’s cast with local icon, Cougar Morrison, leading the dazzling shadow cast’s live performances during the film.

“You don’t need sequins and feathers to love yourself, but my gosh it certainly helps,” said Cougar.

“I’m delighted to help bring Priscilla Queen of the Desert to life and leave the audience beaming and full of hope for a more sparkly future.”

PrideFEST Film Festival showing at Raine Square’s Palace Cinemas from 17 – 26 November.

To purchase tickets, film dates and more information visit palacecinemas.com.au and learn more about Raine Square’s Pride celebrations via rainesquare.com.au

OIP Staff

