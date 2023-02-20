Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma announce their engagement

Fashion designer Ramona Agruma and actor Rebel Wilson have announced their engagement.

Wilson posted an image of their Disney World proposal to her Instagram account on Sunday. The pair were wearing matching sweaters and being showered in rose petals.

The actor also thanked jeweler Tiffany & Co for the diamond ring and Disney CEO Bob Iger for helping set up the surprise proposal.

When Wilson shared the news of their relationship and acknowledged that she was in a same-sex relationship, she said she’d always been looking for her Disney prince, but now realised she actually needed a Disney princess.

Hence the proposal in front of the Disney castle.

