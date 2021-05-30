Recipients of the 2021 First Nations Arts Awards announced



The recipients of the 2021 First Nations Arts Awards have been announced during a special event streamed live online across Australia, in partnership with NITV.

The First Nations Arts Awards are delivered by the Australia Council for the Arts each year on May 27, marking the anniversary of the 1967 referendum and the start of National Reconciliation Week. The awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding work and achievements of First Nations artists.

Two respected elders received prestigious Red Ochre Awards for Lifetime Achievement including Yorta Yorta Dja Dja Wurrung woman Dr Lou Bennett AM and renowned Kimberly artist Yorna (Donny) Woolagoodja.

Dr Bennett AM received a Red Ochre for her contribution as a composer, singer and a researcher of First Nations languages. She has mentored high profile artists including Ursula Yovich, Leah Flanagan, Dan Sultan and Eric Avery. She was also a vocal coach on the film The Sapphires. She was a member of much-loved 90’s band Tiddas.

Yorna (Donny) Woolagoodja is a renowned artist from the Western Kimberly region of Western Australia. Among his achievements, his work featured in the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

The Dreaming Award for a young an emerging artist was awarded to 24-year-old old rapper and Gumbaynggirr man Tasman Keith. The musician, from Bowraville has already achieved significant success, touring nationally and supporting stars including Jessica Mauboy and Midnight Oil.

The awards also acknowledged the recipient of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Fellowship, musician and songwriter Kutcha Edwards.

Executive Director Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Franchesca Cubillo said it was important for all Australians to recognise the achievements of First Nation people.

“These awards are an important opportunity for all Australians to recognise the extraordinary First Nations arts and culture that shapes our national identity and enriches our nation’s unique cultural agenda. The awards are also an opportunity for all Australians to recognise the importance of First Nations peoples’ self-determination, cultural authority and leadership.”

