Relive the Limbo nightclub experience

If you were out clubbing in the late 80’s or early 90s some of the coolest spots to head to were along William Street with clubs like The Freezer and Limbo Dance Club.

The heady days of Limbo Dance Club (1987-91) will be celebrated on Sunday, September 22, at The Rechabite, featuring original club DJs Colin Clark, Dave Jackson, JJ and Adil Bux, with special guests Greg Packer, Rhys Evans, Chase, Paul Clarke and Marnie Kent.

- Advertisement -

Limbo Dance Club has been celebrated as the original house club since the first summer of love in 1988.

Playing an array of music genres including Chicago House, Detroit techno, Italo House, Belguim New Beat, blissful Balearic beats, and Acid House, Limbo DC garnered high regard as the official nucleus of Perth’s underground House Music community.

The Limbo Social Club reunion party will showcase four original resident Limbo Club DJs – JJ, Adil Bux, Colin Clark and Dave Jackson – uniting in homage to Limbos esteemed resident DJ Roy ‘The Boy’ Jopson (RIP).

DJ Roy ‘The Boy’ Jopson.

Special Guest DJs include 90s club and rave heavyweights, Greg Packer, Rhys Evans, Chase and Paul Clarke. There will also be a not-to-be-missed live PA featuring Marnie Kent’s soaring vocals, bringing classic club anthems to life.

This exclusive event hosted over two split levels at The Rechabite, features The Rechabite Hall as the main room, with overhead balconies, live projections, vibrant visual art, and an industrial factory ambience.

Head upstairs and enjoy The Hello Rooftop Bar, which offers a lively setting to savour an eclectic mix of music as the sun sets.

The Rechabite is an accessible venue with wheelchair access and a lift is available from ground level to the Hello Rooftop Bar.

This is not just an event, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a slice of Perth clubbing history. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event.

Limbo Social Club respectfully acknowledges the traditional owners of land and pays its respects to Elders past, present and emerging. This is a LGBTQIA+ friendly and safe 18+ event.

The Limbo Social Club Reunion Party takes place from 5pm-midnight at The Rechabite Hall. Tickets available from Megatix.