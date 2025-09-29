Relive the Tension – Kylie releases live album of 2025 tour

Kylie Minogue began her Tension tour here in Perth back in February and then took the show around the globe cumulating with a final party in Mexico City.

Now the superstar has put out a live recording of the tour so fans can relive every minute of the high energy show.

The tour played 66 dates and travelled through many countries including Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, the USA, The United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia and finally Mexico.

While the recording is available now digitally, physical copies won’t be arriving until February 2026.

Kylie Minogue photographed by Chloe Irving.

The release is perfectly timed for fans to relive the magic of The Tension Tour, with Kylie recently nominated for Best Australian Live Act in the 2025 ARIA Awards, as well as nominations for Best Solo Artist and Best Pop Release.

When the tour made its debut in Perth in February it received a wave of negative reviews online, but the feedback was from people who were analyzing short clips posted online, rather than feedback from those at the show. As the concert played more cities the reviews switched to ones filled with high praise and some journalist even published apologies for their initial stories.

The new album will be Kylie’s ninth live album during her long career. She’s previously released recordings of her 1997 Intimate and Live tour, 2002 Fever tour, 2007 Homecoming tour, 2009 US tour, 2011 Aphrodite Les Folies tour, 2015 Kiss Me Once tour, 2019 Golden tour and a live broadcast of her Disco record that was recorded during the pandemic.

Track Listing

1. Lights Camera Action (Intro)

2. Lights Camera Action

3. In Your Eyes

4. Get Outta My Way

5. What Do I Have To Do?

6. Come Into My World

7. Good As Gone

8. Spinning Around

9. Taboo / On A Night Like This

10. Last Night i Dreamt I Fell in Love

11. Better the Devil You Know

12. Shocked

13. Dancing

14. Things We Do For Love

15. The Loco-Motion

16. Hold On To Now

17. Say Something

18. Supernova

19. Real Groove

20. Magic

21. Where Does the DJ Go?

22. Last Night a D.J. Saved My Life

23. Confide in Me

24. Slow

25. Timebomb

26. Edge of Saturday Night

27. Tension

28. Can’t Get You out of My Head

29. All the Lovers

30. Padam Padam

31. In My Arms

32. Love at First Sight