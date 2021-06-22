“Representation matters”: US NFL player Carl Nassib shares he is gay

Professional NFL player Carl Nassib has shared with the world that he is a gay man, taking a massive step for representation in professional sport.

The 28-year-old, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, will be the first active player in the NFL to be out and proud in the top tier of the code. Gay player Michael Sam was the first out pro to be chosen in draft rounds in 2014, but left the league before hitting the field.

Posting to Instagram, Nassib’s coming out announcement aligned with Pride Month in the USA.

“Sadly, I have agonised over this moment for the last 15 years,” Nassib wrote.

“Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends… did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I’m gay.”

“I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches, and fellow players for their support. I would not have been able to do this without them. From the jump, I was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Nassib (@carlnassib)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told media he was proud of Carl for “sharing his truth today.”

“Representation matters,” Goodell said, “We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march towards full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Nassib also announced he would donate $100,000 USD to LGBTQIA+ suicide prevention initiative The Trevor Project to mark the announcement.

OIP Staff, image: Instagram

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.