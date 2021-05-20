‘Respect’ Take a look at Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

The full trailer for Respect, the upcoming biopic about the Queen of Soul – Aretha Franklin has been released.

The film that charts the success of the American soul legend, who passed away in 2018, stars Jennifer Hudson in the lead role.

Hudson scored a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls which was her film debut back in 2006. Many are suggesting this role might see her return to the Oscar stage when the next set of awards are given out.

The film also features Forrest Whitaker, Marlon Wayons, Queen Latifah, Audra McDonald, Tate Donovan and Heather Headley. Mary J Blige appears as singer Dinah Washington.

Aretha Franklin was involved in the development of the film up until her death in August 2018. The film was originally scheduled to release in August 2020, but has been pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then the National Geographic mini-series Genius: Aretha Franklin has been released, drawing criticism from Franklin’s family who were not involved in it’s production. British actor Cynthia Erivo portrayed Franklin in the recent TV series.

Now the film version of the life story of Aretha Franklin has a new release date – It’ll be in cinemas on 19th August 2021.

Take a look at the trailer.

OIP Staff

