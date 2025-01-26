Review | ‘Briefs: Jealousss’ is a new show filled with everything we love from the crazy crew

Briefs: Jealousss | The Aurora Speigeltent | til 16 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

The Briefs crew have been coming to Fringe World for thirteen years and in that time, we’ve seen them move from loose and crazy shows to huge installation works and polished perfection.

- Advertisement -

Their new work Jealousss is more akin to their earlier outings, it delivers a feeling of being loose and unpredictable, giving the audience a sense of control chaos erupting before their eyes. It’s madcap mayhem masking some incredibly talented performances.

Fez Faanana returns as drag host Shivannah who has a steady stream of jokes and a clever turn of phrase.

During the opening they shared that the team had made the epic trip to Perth by bus and had come up with the content for the show on the backseat.

Captain Kidd, one of the most talented burlesque performers delivers a bold new number that seems them splashing about in a giant glass. Thomas Worrell is back flying through the air and showing off their taught body.

Serenity delivered death defying feats in stilettos, while looking like a million dollars. While Louis Briggs brough a lot of comedy to the proceedings.

The show has an amazing soundtrack that hyped up the crowd, a section where four performers were strutting their stuff to Royal T by Crookers and Roisin Murphy was exceptionally captivating and built up the atmosphere in the crowd.

Briefs don’t bream any new ground in this new show, but they deliver what they do best, and it was a whole heap of fun.

See the show in The Pleasure Garden, tickets are on sale now.

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in journalism, creative writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. Graeme writes for a variety of publications and has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

Star Rating Guide