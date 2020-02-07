Review | Clara Cupcakes shows off her Top Bits

Clara Cupcakes – Top Bits | Deluxe | Until 16 Feb | ★ ★ ★ ½

How does one critique a show like this! Was it burlesque, a stand-up comedy routine, a hula hoop acrobatic challenge or just biting satire on acceptance and rejection? The answers don’t come easy to this question, as it was clearly a performance space for all of these and more.

Clara allowed the audience to ask questions about her ‘job’, her parents reactions to her chosen field, as well as her penchant for appearing semi-nude. Along with several party tricks in her treasure box, a ‘pass the parcel’ routine, a piñata punching on a stick and karaoke sing-alongs collectively they were all add-ons to her comedy routine.

Dressed in a bra with a swirling red skirt made entirely of hand-sewn red and white cupcakes, Clara’s freakish clown make-up even further exaggerated her look and intensity.

Working without a mic, her shrill theatrical voice was unfortunately in competition with a rather loud air-conditioner, in addition to the almost funereal face that her lighting and sound tech displayed throughout the entire show.

It must have been super tough for our Clara. But hats off to her for not allowing this to stomp on her enthusiasm; this gal was here to party and party she did!

This vaudevillian burlesque entertainer showcased some of her circus tricks and ukulele skills. Her multiple hula hoop routine was a standout.

Stripping down near the end of the show was all done with taste and discretion. Her energy never faulted, although the comedy material could do with a bit of revision.

Clara shines as the ‘mistress of improv’ and won over the audience with her polished audience participation skills. I really liked the ‘welcome to my party’ routine that was front and centre of her material, right through to her heart-felt ‘thank you for coming to my party’ at the end.

See Clara Cupcakes – Top Bits until Sunday 16th February.

Terry Larder is the founder of Club West (1989-2015) and in this role over those years was the director/producer/compere/drag performer. He is keen to foster goodwill and nurture new and emerging artists both on-stage and off. He has been a writer for OIP since 2007, and has reviewed numerous shows as well as interviewed and written about Debbie Reynolds, Anthony Callea, James Morrison, Elaine Paige to name but a few. Terry also writes history articles for OIP and university publications.

