Review | Dean Misdale gets personal in ‘Drag Me To Broadway’

Drag Me To Broadway | De Parel Speigeltent | til 26 Jan | ★ ★ ★ ★

Multi-talented entertainer Dean Misdale has made a name for themselves as a versatile queen – a drag performer, singer, DJ, host, producer and musical theatre star. In Drag Me To Broadway, Dean takes audiences on a very personal journey through their life and career.

Formative milestones throughout Dean’s life are linked to iconic moments from the songbooks of Broadway and musical theatre. Throughout the performance, Dean connects these dots for the audience with stories and songs, and we strap in for a lyrical romp through time.

Going back to the beginning we learn of young Dean’s love of The Little Mermaid’s killer queen Ursula, and they enlighten the audience on the clear connection between the character and the late drag legend Divine, and her iconically exaggerated make up as seen in John Waters’ camp classics.

Dean sprinkles pieces of drag, theatre and queer history between the unfolding personal stories, adding welcome context to the tales and bringing an enriching extra layer to the performance. This is a more vulnerable show for Dean, and overall, it takes a more earnest and sombre tone, though their wicked wit still cuts through for some timely laughs.

In line with that sincerity, Dean regales the crowd with uplifting and powerful ballads from classic musicals from Kinky Boots to La Cage aux Folles to Priscilla. A stand-out moment was a heartfelt rendition of Wig In A Box from Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with multiple wig changes to boot.

This all leads to Dean’s latest triumph, their historic casting as the first drag queen to play Killer Queen in We Will Rock You. Sharing the remarkable story of their impromptu audition for the producers, Dean wraps the show with a big, bold belting of Queen’s We Are The Champions.

Drag Me To Broadway offers a wholehearted account of Dean Misdale’s passionate mission to chase their dreams, punctuated with powerful vocals, gorgeous costumes and wigs and an inspiring call to unapologetically reach for the stars.

Drag Me To Broadway is running until Sunday, 26 January. Head to fringeworld.com.au for more.

Featured image: Hunter Brothers Media, in-story image: Jason Matz