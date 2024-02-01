Review | ‘Dean Misdale: Life’s a Drag’ is a sizzling celebration

Dean Misdale: Life’s a Drag | Studio Underground | til Feb 4 | ★ ★ ★ ★

It’s been an exciting but busy few years for certified ‘Perthonality’ Dean Misdale – from topping Australia’s iTunes chart earlier last year with their cover of Kool & The Gang’s legendary hit Celebration to becoming the first drag queen to sing the national anthem at a major Australian sporting event.

This time, Dean returns to the stage of Fringe World with a musical smorgasbord, serving up everything from the great divas of music (think Adele, Madonna and Cyndi Lauper, just to name a few) to the infectious dance hit Hangover by Taio Cruz. From the moment Dean graced the stage adorned in a dazzling rainbow dress, the audience knew they were in for a treat.

Backed by a talented four-piece band, Dean guides the audience on a captivating musical journey through the hits with their powerful vocals and commanding stage presence. Between the numbers, Dean catches their breath by sharing personal anecdotes with the audience of their drag journey. And what an incredible journey it’s been.

The Kleenheat Sizzle Factor for this show is Medium, but from where I was sitting, it was definitely hot. From beauty appointments to dick appointments (and why Dean’s uber rating may have taken a beating recently), Dean certainly didn’t hold back.

If you’ve ever been curious as to what the “straight” men of Perth really get up to in their spare time, Dean’s clever parody of Madonna’s La Isla Bonita will lay bare the shocking truth. Hint – it may have something to do with Locanto (if you need to google, be warned that it’s definitely NSFW).

Even if some of the stories shared may be outside your comfort zone, this show has a little something for everyone. At its core, Life’s A Drag is not only an unapologetic celebration of life-long performer Dean’s impressive achievements, but also a celebration of the community and their enduring fan base.

So if you’re looking for a spicy night out with family and friends, Dean would love to party and celebrate with you.

Dean Misdale: Life’s a Drag runs until Sunday 4 February. Grab your tickets at fringeworld.com.au

Jeffrey Disney is half Malaysian, half Brit (but full of wit), and Perth’s most recent transplant. Despite sharing a famous last name with ol’ Walt, he is still waiting for that golden ticket to Disneyland. Though his day job is rooted in numbers, in his spare time, Jeffrey has dabbled in musical theatre and acting. He is most likely to be found belting out tunes at the karaoke bars of Northbridge.

Star Rating Guide

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.