Review | Feminem and friends take you to Funky Town

Funky Town | Connections Nightclub | Season Ended | ★ ★ ★ ½

Drag DJ and singer Feminem brings together a team of singers and dancers to throw an hour-long party that works its way through the biggest dancefloor hits of the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s.

From Disco Inferno, to the Lipps Inc hit Funky Town which the shows takes it name from, on to the big 80’s songs like Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, and Footloose, and 90’s sing-a-longs from Shania Twain and Britney Spears, there’s never a dull moment.

Behind the decks Feminem seamlessly merges lanes from one style to another, and her live vocals were totally on point. A highlight was Feminem and singer Paula Parore belting out the Weather Girls’ It’s Raining Men. They were joined by vocalist Clay Darius for a non-stop party that quickly filled the Connections dancefloor.

Dancer Sam provided some comedic moments in between leading the crowd through the actions of YMCA, Nutbush City Limits and several other Richard Simmons inspired workouts. He revved up the crowd working his way through the dancefloor providing hip-bumps to Grandmas and other over-excited ladies.

This show is very similar in concept to another Fringe World show Disco 100 that Feminem appeared in a few years ago. This production though was much successful in its execution and was a lot smoother it’s delivery.

You can’t help wonder if this audience that may never have stepped onto Connections dance floor before walk away assuming that’s what we LGBTIQ+ folk do each Saturday night, the Nutbush and a few rounds of the Village People.

The current season of this show has ended, lookout for future performances.

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. He is a casual academic at ECU, and writes for a variety of publications. Graeme has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

