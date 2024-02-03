Review | Geraldine Hickey: Don’t Tease Me About My Gloves

Geraldine Hickey: Don’t Tease Me About My Gloves | State Theatre Centre | Until 4th Feb | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Geraldine Hickey’s new show is a marvelous storytelling experience where the comedian shares some very personal and profound insights drawn from recent life experiences.

Working without any notes Hickey delivered a stream of observations on life as she shared stories of discovering she had a medical condition she’d previously never heard of, along alongside the brutal realities of dealing with the death of a parent and how to negotiate that process when you come from a large family with many siblings.

We were taken on a journey that involved the climbing of actual mountains, while simultaneously taking on other challenges that life throws our way.

In a performance that showcases her subtle skills in building a narrative, Hickey worked her way round what first seemed disparate topics, but by the time we reached the end they all beautifully linked together thematically.

After spending an hour with Hickey you’ll probably be thinking slightly differently the next time you head to the doctor, hear a Cold Chisel song, talk to any siblings you have, or look up at a mountain or a challenge and think ‘Sure, I can climb that.”

There are just a few performances left, don’t miss this one.

See Geraldine Hickey: Don’t Tease Me About My Gloves until 4th of February. For tickets and more information, head to fringeworld.com.au

Graeme Watson is an editor at OUTinPerth. He has a background in journalism, creative writing, dance, theatre, radio and film working as a performer, producer and writer. Graeme writes for a variety of publications and has been working as a reviewer since 1997.

