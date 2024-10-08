Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Review | ‘The Apprentice’ tells the story of young Trump’s rise to prominence

Culture

Young Donald Trump (Sebastian Stan) is the second son in a wealthy family in 1970s New York. While his elder brother Fred (Charlie Carrick) disappoints their father by becoming a pilot, Donald is collecting rent door-to-door from down and out people, who spit at him and throw hot water over him, for his slumlord father Fred Trump (Martin Donovan).

The family business is being sued for racial discrimination for charging Black tenants more for a deposit, and Donald is eager to get out of his father’s shadow. He has big plans for New York City, in particular a tower of apartments, offices and retail in a run-down part of the city.

- Advertisement -

Donald joins a private club initially to meet cutthroat lawyer Roy Cohn (brilliantly portrayed by Jeremy Strong) who was famous for defending mobsters, to get help for his father’s unwinnable count case. Roy’s tactics are extreme and include blackmail and bribery and, as well as winning the case, he begins a mentoring relationship with Donald.

As the film progresses, Sebastian Stan takes on more of the Donald mannerisms, that we are used to seeing in the media today, and his character transforms into a ruthless businessman.

The film is certainly a sympathetic portrayal of a young man caught between two bullies and learning the “art of the deal”. But there is a huge difference in personalities between Donald and his older brother, who doesn’t have the potential for lies and deceit that Cohen sees in Donald.

While the apprentice gains power, wealth and prominence, Roy Cohn, who once worked for Joseph McCarthy during the Red Scare, begins to suffer a decline. He denied his sexuality and suffered from AIDS-related illness for years, finding himself in the position of having to beg his protégé for help.

Donald shows how well he has learnt the lessons.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

News

WA government announces new youth strategy

0
The report includes a wide range of LGBTIQA+ commitments.
News

UK police investigate homophobic attack in Bristol

0
It one of a growing number of attacks against people who identify as LGBTIQA+
News

Emily Davies pleads not guilty to alleged assault outside of Albany Elector’s Meeting

0
The case will return to court next month.
News

Patricia Karvelas moves to new role at the ABC

0
Her new appointment will see her leave RN Breakfast.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

WA government announces new youth strategy

0
The report includes a wide range of LGBTIQA+ commitments.
News

UK police investigate homophobic attack in Bristol

0
It one of a growing number of attacks against people who identify as LGBTIQA+
News

Emily Davies pleads not guilty to alleged assault outside of Albany Elector’s Meeting

0
The case will return to court next month.
News

Patricia Karvelas moves to new role at the ABC

0
Her new appointment will see her leave RN Breakfast.
History

On This Gay Day | Nona Hendryx was born in 1944

0
The singer was part of LaBelle before launching her successful solo career.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

WA government announces new youth strategy

Graeme Watson -
The report includes a wide range of LGBTIQA+ commitments.
Read more

UK police investigate homophobic attack in Bristol

Graeme Watson -
It one of a growing number of attacks against people who identify as LGBTIQA+
Read more

Emily Davies pleads not guilty to alleged assault outside of Albany Elector’s Meeting

OUTinPerth -
The case will return to court next month.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture