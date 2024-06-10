Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Review | The Teacher Who Promised the Sea

Culture

The Teacher Who Promised the Sea | Directed by Patricia Font | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Filmed in six weeks on location around Barcelona and Briviesca, this Spanish film is based on the real story of Antoni Benaiges, a teacher from Catalonia who was assigned to teach in the little village school in the province of Burgos in 1935.

- Advertisement -

Going to the run-down school was not a priority for the children of the largely illiterate, rural population but Benaiges (Enric Auquer) had some new teaching methods to try out and he had a huge impact on the village.

However, the Spanish Civil War was just beginning and not everyone approved of the teacher’s outspoken political stance. As the fascists gained more power, political opponents were imprisoned or even killed and thrown into mass graves.

Jump to the present day when some of the mass graves are being dug up and Ariadna (Laia Costa) goes to the dig to see if she can find the remains of her great grandfather who was a pupil at the school at that time, as well as the teacher who had promised to take his class to the sea.

The Teacher Who Promised the Sea screens as part of the Spanish Film Festival -that will run from Thursday 13 June until Sunday 7 July at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.

The 2024 Spanish Film Festival brings together female-led films exploring the themes on liberation, sexuality and empowerment, and also celebrates 120 years since the birth of Salvador Dali with a showcase of his films.

See the festival website for tickets and films including the opening night film The Movie Teller. Directed by multi-award winner Lone Scherfig and based on a popular novel, this film is a moving tribute to cinema and the magical power of storytelling as it follows a young woman’s coming of age in a Chilean mining town.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

News

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

0
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
News

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

0
Trans rights advocates say the reporting has the potential to put people in danger.
Community

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

0
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
From disco showtunes to country disco mash ups, psych rock guitars jams and indie dance goodness, we traverse many genres.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

0
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
News

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

0
Trans rights advocates say the reporting has the potential to put people in danger.
Community

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

0
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
From disco showtunes to country disco mash ups, psych rock guitars jams and indie dance goodness, we traverse many genres.
News

Teachers’ association delays conference that was to focus on trans exclusion in sport

0
The conference has been delayed after media inquiries about its content.

Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

OUTinPerth -
Labor voters were particularly opposed.
Read more

Over 1,300 people sign petition calling for Sky News to remove report targeting transgender teacher

OUTinPerth -
Trans rights advocates say the reporting has the potential to put people in danger.
Read more

King’s Birthday Honours for prominent Australians

Graeme Watson -
From the sporting field to health organisations and community groups, hundreds of people have been recognised for their contributions,
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture