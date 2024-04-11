Review | ‘Tuck Shop’ serves up a sweet and sinful treat

Tuck Shop | Rooftop Movies | til 27 Apr | ★ ★ ★ ★ ½

Rooftop Movies are bringing an exciting, somewhat salacious buzz back to Perth with Rooftop Encore, celebrating the unfettered energy that audiences find at fringe festivals around the world.

- Advertisement -

Production company Tone & Cheek, who have made a splash at Perth’s own Fringe World Festival with their much-loved Club d’Amour performances, are taking to the rooftops with Tuck Shop.

The fabulous variety show takes audiences to a throbbing, clandestine canteen, staffed entirely by glamorous, talented performers serving up treats all night long.

The Tuck Shop menu is spoiling audiences for choice, with a loaded cast including hostess supreme Cougar Morrison, songbird Amber Scates, circus performers Adam Malone, Dale Woodbridge-Brown, Nat Oakes and Christian Nimri, burlesque favourites Veruca Sour and Matthew Pope and dancer Alfie D’Elia.

The evening opens in peak fringe festival style, with the cast working through the audience, giving everyone a personal welcome ahead of the main event.

Tuck Shop really has it all. An all you can eat buffet of comedy, live vocals, dance, acrobatics, burlesque and so much more. They’ve truly captured that fringe energy with this super-sized, super-tasty cabaret.

Cougar and Amber were standout maître d’s for the evening’s meal. Cougar plays the seasoned host of their Tuck Shop, taking Amber under her wing as the bright ingenue of this singing diner. While Cougar gets the opportunity to flex their comedy muscle (to great effect), Amber shows off her powerful vocals and provides an remarkable live backing to her companions feats.

The always impressive Matthew Pope was also a highlight of the performance, appearing in a spectacularly grand stage costume that was met with awe-struck gasps, before he stripped into something more comfortable (and safe) and took to the skies for the acrobatic main course.

It’s the full dining experience that makes Tuck Shop a must-see. The variety of talent and the infectious joy of all of these performers will leave you both satisfied and hungry for more.

Tone & Cheek and YUCK Circus (Naughties) are taking over Rooftop Movies for the cinema’s Rooftop Encore series, and the local favourite venue is a perfect fit for staging these intimate fringe-style performances. Fans can grab tickets to both shows and make a night of it under the stars, with burgers and a bar to boot.

Tuck Shop is running as part of Rooftop Movies’ Rooftop Encore until Saturday 27 April. For more, head to rooftopmovies.com.au