Revisit ‘Kids’ at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival

When Larry Clark’s Kids was released in 1995 it was surrounded in controversy. Not just because of the film’s unforgettable final scene, but also for its raw depiction of teenage sex, hedonistic alcohol and drug use, crime and youth lacking a moral compass.

The film is being played on the big screen tonight at Luna Cinemas as part of the 2024 Revelation Perth International Film Festival.

This film introduced the world to actors Chloë Sevigny and Rosario Dawson, both made their screen debuts here.

The screenplay was written by Harmony Korine, who would go on to write and direct his own films including Gummo, Julian Donkey-Boy, Spring Breakers and The Beach Bum.

Larry Clark, who had worked as a photographer prior to making his directorial debut with this work, would go on to make the memorable Bully in 2001 and the following year made an even more controversial film Ken Park.

Ken Park based on a script Korine wrote years earlier, is banned in Australia, and has not been screened in the USA outside of its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in 2002.

Thirty years after the film first screened it will be fascinating to rewatch Kids, and re-access it’s meaning and message. It deals with themes of safe sex, sexual assault, delinquency and substance abuse.

Sadly, actor Justin Pierce who has a major role in the film as Caspar died in 2010 aged just 25. His death was a suicide.

Prior to appearing in Kids Piece, like many of the performers in the film, had no acting experience. He won the Best Debut Performance Award at the 1996 Independent Spirit Awards.

He went on to appear in many films and television series including appearing in two episodes of Malcom in the Middle, and the popular film Next Friday.

See Kids at the Revelation Perth International Film Festival on Friday 12th July.