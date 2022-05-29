Rhonda Burchmore is bringing ‘Cabaret de Paris’ to Perth

Following sold out shows in Perth, Melbourne and Adelaide, the stage spectacular Cabaret De Paris returns to Crown Theatre Perth on Saturday, 4 June.

The show promises to transport you to the atmosphere and excitement of a Parisian-themed revue with a parade of first-class entertainers and the daring beauty of exquisitely bejewelled dancers.

Cabaret De Paris celebrates old-fashioned showgirl glamour combined with the skill of adagio dancers, aerial pole artistry, comedy circus performers, quick change acts, illusionists, and of course the famous French Cancan Dancers.

Don’t miss your chance to fall under the charm of Australia’s Leading Lady, Rhonda Burchmore, the legendary showgirl and singer who has performed across the world from London’s West End to New York’s Broadway, from the Sydney Opera House to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne.

Rhonda said the show is allowing her to live out her dreams of being a Parisian showgirl.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamt of being on stage with those glorious showgirls from the Moulin Rouge and Lido cabaret. Finally my dream has come true and I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the spectacular Cabaret De Paris to sing, dance and entertain you in this super glamorous and breathtakingly beautiful show.”

Rhonda will be joined by the absolute crème de la crème of Australia’s leading showgirls, who have graced the stages of the Moulin Rouge, the Lido and other French cabaret revues in this spectacular 90-minute production.

The show also includes acclaimed illusionist and Australia’s Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd who will perform some of his greatest illusions, mind-boggling disappearances and incredible magic that will keep the entire audience entranced.

Producer and performer Michael Boyd said he was excited about bringing the show back to Perth with a new leading lady.

“I am absolutely thrilled to bring back Cabaret de Paris and our new leading lady Rhonda Burchmore. She brings audiences new French cabaret songs and even a burlesque strip number, oohh la la! In the Encore tour we are going bigger than ever with brand-new numbers, elaborate costumes, feathers, jewels and sequins that barely cover. With current world events we all need pure escapism, and Cabaret de Paris delivers just that and more – pure indulgence and entertainment at its best.”

Cabaret de Paris is choreographed by Todd Patrick, one of Australia’s dance leaders who began his formidable career with Disney, before working for Versace, Dior, Issey Miyaki, Gucci and Chanel, across Europe and Asia, along with some exciting new acts by acclaimed choreographer Matt Browning.

Book tickets to the show now.

Source: Media Release

