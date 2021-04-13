Rina Sawayama teams up with Elton John on ‘Chosen Family’ rework

Genre-defying musical artist Rina Sawayama has revealed she is teaming up with another icon to revisit one of her favourite tracks.

The pansexual pop star revealed on social media that Elton John has collaborated with her on a new version of her LGBTQIA+ anthem Chosen Family.

“It was such a joy and honour to rework Chosen Family with the legendary Elton John,” Sawayama said.

“The song means so much to both of us, and recording it together was such a special experience I will never forget.

“I got shivers when I heard his voice through the monitor and became emotional when he added the piano parts.

“Elton has been such a huge supporter from before the album, and when we finally met to record this song we clicked from the get go. I hope people can hear the magic!”

The soaring ode to queer family originally appeared on Sawayama’s 2020 self-titled debut album. Check out the original version below ahead of the rework’s release tomorrow, April 14th.

