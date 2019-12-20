Rival fringe festival Guerilla Fest launches with a diverse range of shows



Perth’s Fringe World festivals returns in early January, offering hundreds of comedy, cabaret, dance, drama, drag and burlesque shows.

While the annual festival has grown to be one of the biggest Fringe Festivals in the world, it has often also attracted complaints from artists who argue the festival’s financial model can leave them struggling to make any profit after paying entry fees and giving a percentage of their ticket sales to organisers.

Now a collective of local artists have decided to launch their own rebel festival held at the same time as Fringe World, but outside of the realm of Fringe World. Just like when the USA’s indie film festival ‘Sundance’ got too big and too mainstream, and the smaller indie SlamDance launched, now Perth can experience Guerrilla Fest alongside Fringe World.

Organisers say Guerrilla Fest came from a collective of performing artists and producers in Perth Western Australia disillusioned by the lack of affordable spaces, true support and their artistic work being de-valued by the ‘pay to play’ mentality of ‘Fringe’ Festivals.

Describing themselves as an “artist-powered fringe arts festival” Guerrilla Fest say their goals is creating affordable quality spaces where previously financially inaccessible to self-produced artists.

“This Festival season, Perth arts lovers will have 2 Fringe festivals to immerse themselves in, one established giant, and one grass-roots.” organiser said announcing the new event.

Based at The Brass Monkey in Northbridge, Guerrilla Fest will be hosting a range of Australian and International acts including Bryan O’Gorman from the USA, Canadian Amy Cunningham (pictured above) and Australian Bella Green (pictured below) alongside burlesque and drag showcases by Perth’s Twisted Vaudeville Circus.

Local drag star Perri Oxide (pictured top) will present Bitch, Please – a showcase of drag performers including international drag star Velma Celli, Melbourne’s Memphis Mae, and WA talent Mary Lamb of God.

A street theatre show Do You Know Me will address the topic of homelessness, while On The Inside will bring French Circus to WA with a live guitar accompaniment.They even have a show for the kids with Absurd Circus for Children.

Organisers are encouraging audiences to support their program because more of the income generated will be going towards artists.

“At Guerrilla Fest, 100% of the ticket price goes directly to the artist to increase their chances of earning a living wage for their artistic works. This is in contrast to around only 55% at Fringe World – That’s 55% of your ticket sale paid to the artist before costs like festival entrance fees, marketing, cast wages, props, costuming, rehearsal & travel expenses.”

“By supporting Guerrilla Fest, you directly support artists. Support art = Support creatives.”

Sharon Burgess, Artrage CEO, said Fringe World wished the new competitor the best of luck.

“Fringe World is open-access, which means that it’s up to the artists and venues to decide if they want to participate. If an event is more suited to the Guerrilla Fest model then that’s a positive outcome for artists and audiences as it means more shows at more venues in Perth. We wish Guerrilla Fest a great season.” Burgess told OUTinPerth.

Guerrilla Festival will run from Jan 24th – Feb 8th and tickets are sale now from www.guerrillafest.com.

Graeme Watson