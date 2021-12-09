ROAM Festival: New three-day camping festival coming to WA

A new three-day camping festival featuring the best international and local electronic artists and performers is set to descend on Fairbridge Village in March 2022: ROAM Festival.

ROAM Festival represents a new migration, a sensory departure from the mundane at a time when confines of city life have become overwhelming.

Headlined by internationally renowned DJs including Sub Focus, Netsky, Genesis Owusu, Anna Lunoe, Late Nite Tuff Guy, DJ Seinfeld, Choomba & CC:Disco the festival promises a celebration of freedom and music.

Festivalgoers will have the option to choose from a number of camping package options, including a Glamping Package starting at $500 for two people for the duration of the festival and a Pre-Pitched Tent Package starting at $400 for two people. These will be limited!

With a number of popular food and beverage vendors making an appearance at the festival, the ROAM campgrounds it set come to life for an all-inclusive curated artistic experience through music and visual arts.

ROAM Festival Managing Director, Daniel Arrigoni said the group is excited to be bringing such a unique offering to the WA festival scene.

“We’re thrilled to bring together some of the world’s best international and local electronic artists for what will be a truly one-of-its-kind experience for WA, it’s been a long time since anything like this has been in WA and we believe it’s the right time for it” said Mr Arrigoni.

This year’s event will commence on Friday 4 March, with celebrations carrying on through to Sunday 6 March 2022.

Pre-release tickets are now on sale via arep.co/p/roam-festival-2022

Image: Brendan C

