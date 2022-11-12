Rod Stewart is touring Australia with Cyndi Lauper and Noiseworks

Rod Stewart has announced an Australian tour for early 2023 and he’s teaming up with Cyndi Lauper and Noiseworks.

The tour will start in Perth on 11th March before meeting dates in Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Mount Cotton, Sydney, the Hunter Valley and Bowral.

The tour is in support of Rod Stewart’s latest album The Tear of Hercules. It’s the thirty first studio album in his solo career, and it features mostly new tracks written by Stewart and his team, as well as a few covers. On the album Stewart takes on Some Kind of Wonderful, best known for being a 70’s hit for Grand Funk Railroad, while he also covers a Johnny Cash penned tune too.

The tour is sure to attract a lot of people who are not strict Rod Stewart fans as well with queer favourite Cyndi Lauper along for the ride too. Since her breakthrough album She’s So Unusual, Lauper has been a successful recording artist delivering pop music, dance music, and in recent years jazz, country and blues records as well.

2023 will see the fortieth anniversary of her debut solo album which spawned hits including Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop, Money Changes Everything and All Through the Night.

