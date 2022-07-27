Röyksopp keep unfurling mysteries with ‘Let’s Get It Right’

Electronic music duo Röyksopp have shared the gloriously sun-drenched Let’s Get It Right featuring Astrid S.

It is the tenth track to be revealed in the ever expanding, acclaimed Profound Mysteries project, following swiftly on from Control, a stomping, beat driven dancefloor number. Both tracks are taken from Profound Mysteries II, available on August 19 through Dog Triumph / [PIAS] .

“We wanted to create a warm and sensual space in which the simple message of the song felt native.” Svein Berge & Torbjørn Brundtland said of the single.

“And to us, Astrid S had to be a part of that mise-en-scène.”

“I’m thrilled to share another track from my collaboration with Röyksopp,” Astrid S adds.

“I’m very happy with how all the songs turned out and can’t wait for everyone to hear them.”

Earlier this month, Röyksopp released Profound Mysteries Remixes. The lead track, which was anointed Essential New Tune by Pete Tong, is the co-produced &ME remix of the acclaimed BBC 6 Music-playlisted track Impossible featuring Alison Goldfrapp. Other artists to have remixed tracks from Profound Mysteries I are Rodriguez JR., Township Rebellion and Henry Saiz.

Profound Mysteries is characterised by its wealth of collaborations. As always, Berge and Brundtland wrote, performed, and engineered the majority of the record together in Norway, though their collaborations span the world. On Profound Mysteries Röyksopp recorded strings and woodwind in New York, Berlin, and Paris, while guest vocals come from both familiar artists in the Röyksopp universe (Susanne Sundfør) as well as new additions (Allison Goldfrapp, Beki Mari, Astrid S, Karen Harding, Pixx and Jamie Irrepressible).

There is a unique expanded creative universe with each track accompanied by an ‘artefact’ and ‘visualiser’ created by Australian contemporary artist Jonathan Zawada, as well as a short film made in collaboration with Scandinavian production agency Bacon.

Let’s Get It Right is out now. Discover more Profound Mysteries here.

Image: Angelina Bergenwall

