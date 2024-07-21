Search
RTRFM announce Radiothon Party line up

Culture

Local community radio station RTRFM will hold their annual subscription fundraising drive this August and it’ll also feature the regular Radiothon launch party with a fantastic line up of local music talent.

The Radiothon Party will be held at The Rechabite and be a massive three stage extravaganza.

Local rockers Villain.

Catch sets from rockers Bribes, the melodic sounds of Hollow House, the raucous and awe inspiring The Kill Devil Hills, the punk rock of RATSALAD and the pop-punk of Villain.

The Kill Devil Hills

Then stick around post-midnight for the club and electronic live sounds of Myriad Sun and Sarco.

Up on the Hello rooftop bar there will be a celebration of the 10th anniversary of rap and hip-hop show Cloudwaves with presenters ASLAN, Cee, Hyclass, Mowgli and Nafta taking turns on the decks.

The Cloudwaves Crew

Head downstairs to the Goodwill Club and you’ll discover a collection of local record labels and event labels including Hyde Park Hi-Fi, Midnight Elevator, Mutual Affection and Terminal, each bringing their community ethos to parties for the benefit of Boorloo.

Catch sets from Neesnu, Livvy Ratbag and Screw Face plus the Club V/A DJs back to back.

Subscriptions, donations and ticket sales to RTRFM during Radiothon are essential to raise funds for the ongoing operation of the station. For tickets head to rtrfm.com.au.

This is an LGBTIQA+ friendly and safe event. The Rechabite is fully accessible. 

RTRFM hosts over 50 different shows each week spanning a range of musical genres as well as covering local news, politics and community events.

LGBTIQA+ focused show All Things Queer airs every Wednesday morning. OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson hosts the late night chillout show You Should Be Sleeping.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

