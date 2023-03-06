RTRFM’s In The Pines returns for 30th anniversary this April

RTRFM’s iconic local music fest will take place for an incredible 30th time in the gorgeous surrounds of UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday 30 April.

The beloved festival features 20 of Perth’s best artists–new, old and returning–across two stages, as well as 10 of the sound alternative’s favourite DJs on Riley Oval next door.

The line-up will be released to eager listeners on Breakfast With Taylah, Monday 20 March and will include all acts gracing the stage for the 30th anniversary of In The Pines.

This will also be RTRFM’s second takeover of UWA’s Somerville Auditorium in six months as they return to a regular April timeframe for Pines following 2022’s delayed edition.

In The Pines is WA’s original boutique music festival, and the winning formula has stayed true for three decades.

In The Pines will also be live on your radio from 12pm – 10pm at 92.1FM, and on digital and online at rtrfm.com.au.

First release tickets are available now from rtrfm.com.au.

