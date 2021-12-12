RTRFM will kick off 2022 with heavy and loud night Dis-Order

Local community radio station RTRFM will kick off 2022 with a heavy, loud, rawkus and dis-orderly night as Dis-Order takes over two stages at Rosemount Hotel. Saturday January 22 will see some of Perth’s finest heavy and punk acts start the year right.

On the front stage of Rosemount Hotel we go heavy and loud with the sludge and doom of Fugue Tomb (pictured above), the intensity of Kalvath (pictured below), the goth laden majesty of Life Cult, the uncompromising metal of Kimura and the doom sounds of Suneater.

Plus in the Back room it’ll be all punk with No Brainer, the rawkusnes of No Future (pictured below), the intensity of GOALED and the presence of Semtex 87.

Dis-Order celebrates the heavier sounds of Perth as RTRFM kicks off it’s fundraising events calender in 2022. All proceeds go to RTRFM.