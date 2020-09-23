RTRFM’s All Things Queer has an action packed program

Tune in to radio program All Things Queer this week for the latest LGBTIQ+ news and information. Join host Harriet Kenny and a bunch of exciting guests as they cover a wide range of events occurring and discuss the latest news and issues.

On this week’s program Duc Dau and Jay Chesters from Bi+ Community Perth will be in the studio to celebrate Bisexuality Day, drag star Alexas Armstrong will bring everyone up to date about the next round of venue battle The Court vs Connections, Researchers Dr Sam Winter and Kai Schweizer will talk about a locally-led research project looking into the effects of employment difficulties for trans and gender diverse people is underway, find out about new event Fabric Fridays, and MasterChef star Khanh Ong talks about the ANZ Mardi Gras Community Grant Scheme.

To hear the program tune in to RTRFM 92.1 from 11am, or hear the show Sunday mornings on JOYFM in Melbourne. You can also re-stream the program at RTRFM’s website.

Team members from OUTinPerth volunteer at RTRFM to help create the program.

