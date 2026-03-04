RTRFM’s In The Pines is set for its 33rd outing

RTRFM’s iconic local music fest In the Pines will take place for an incredible 33rd time in the surrounds of UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday 19 April.

This year sees 20 of WA’s best artists across two stages. The line-up will be released to you on Breakfast With Pam, Wednesday 11 March.

- Advertisement -

The annual fundraiser for the local community radio station is one of the best local mesic events of the year and a brilliant way to expose yourself to the best the local music scene has to offer.

With lineup slots highly coveted by up-and-coming artists, Pines is the ultimate snapshot of WA music, year in and year out, showcasing the best in established and emerging local acts.

Photo by Cam Campbell

In the Pines is also a great family event. Kids under-12 are free. Kids between 12 – 18 must buy a ticket and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Grab a picnic blanket, get some snacks and have an awesome day listening to a wide variety of sounds.

It’s always a sold out event so grab tickets now. You don’t even need to wait to for the line up to be announced, with 20 bands – you’re gonna love a stack of whoever is one the bill.

This year UWA joins the City of Perth as a major sponsor of the event. RTRFM 92.1 began its life as the university’s radio station as 6UWA. It became an independent entity in the 1990s, and has grown to be a cultural icon in Western Australia.

The station is home to long running show All Things Queer which airs every Wednesday morning.

OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson is a broadcaster at RTRFM and a former station manager.