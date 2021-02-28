RTRFM’s Neon Picnic takes over Hyde Park for family fun

Spend your Saturday surrounding by great music, good food and heaps of family friendly activities when local community radio station RTRFM delivers their annual Neon Picnic celebration on Saturday 6th March.

Neon Picnic, the pre-cursor to RTRFM’s much loved In The Pines music festival is now the station’s annual family friendly get together during an autumn day at the Hyde Park Amphitheatre.

The day sees the station broadcasting it’s regular Saturday programs live from the park from 11am – 5pm, and heaps of special guests drop by for live sets and chats. Saturday shows include Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown, and Drastic on Plastic.

It’s a family friendly event with some special arts and crafts activities from the team at Skate Sculpture, including their massive Cardboard City and dress ups. Plus, the Mums and Dads can relax in our licensed bar thanks to Gage Roads Brewing and Lamont’s Winery Swan Valley WA, Vino Volta and Villaggio or grab a bite from Curb Your Hunger, grab a coffee and ice-cream from Better Beans Coffee and La Pelata . Plus, some of your favourite RTRFM presenters will bake up a treat for the first annual RTRFM Bake Sale.

This year the station is also team up with Go2Cup to make sure that plastic waste across the day is minimal. All plastic cups will be re-useable. Plus they will be recycling all cans and containers with Containers for Change.

Entry is free and you are welcome to come and go as you like. Pull up a slice of grass, bring a picnic, bring your dog and enjoy local music and Perth’s best radio station live. Catch amazing live sets from The Family Shoveler Band, the jazz of Gemma Farrell Quintet, the indie pop of Lonesome Dove, the neo soul of Liquid Project and the free folk of Duende Indalo.

Head down to Hyde park from 11am – 5pm on Saturday 6th March.

Team members at OUTinPerth volunteer at RTRFM helping on the weekly program All Things Queer.

