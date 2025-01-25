Rudimental will tour Australia in February

The award-winning British trio Rudimental will bring their new DJ-focused RUDIM3NTAL show to fans across five major cities, joined by a lineup of dynamic local talent as supports.

The tour will begin in Perth with a show at Metro City on the 13th of February, before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

- Advertisement -

Hailing from East London, Rudimental – composed of Piers Aggett, Kesi Dryden, and Leon “Locksmith” Rolle – have firmly cemented themselves as one of dance music’s most successful acts over the past decade.

So far the British trio have released three albums of material, there most recent release is 2021’s Ground Control that featured collaborations with Hardy Caprio, Karen Lomax, Anne-Marie, MJ Cole, James Vincent Morrow, Ella Henderson, The Game, and many others.

The tour will see sammythesinner bring her genre-defying bass cuts to Perth, Luke Million deliver his signature synth-driven grooves in Adelaide, and the trailblazing Nina Las Vegas electrify crowds in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Nina Las Vegas is a powerful force in the Australian and international music scenes, known for her groundbreaking DJ sets, production, and label NLV Records. With an impressive resume including residencies on Diplo’s BBC Radio 1 show and Red Bull Radio, plus performances at Coachella, HARD, and Boiler Room, Nina is set to bring her unmatched energy to the stage.

Western Australia’s rising star, sammythesinner has captivated audiences with her boundary-pushing sets and productions. From supporting heavyweights like Netsky and Dimension, she’s quickly become one of the most exciting names in Australian bass music.

Known as ‘The Synth Lord,’ Luke Million is a master of analog waveforms and cosmic disco-synth pop. With over 200 shows under his belt, appearances at festivals like Splendour in the Grass, and his viral remix of the Stranger Things theme, Luke’s live performances are as dynamic as his studio work.

RUDIM3NTAL AUSTRALIA TOUR 2025

Tickets: https://www.untitledgroup.com.au/tours/rudim3ntal

Thursday 13 February – Metro City, Perth*

Friday 14 February – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide^

Saturday 15 February – Forum Theatre, Melbourne**

Tuesday 18 February – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane**

Wednesday 19 February – Enmore Theatre, Sydney**

**with support from Nina Las Vegas

^with support from Luke Million

*with support from sammythesinne