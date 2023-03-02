Ruel breaks the ‘4th Wall’ on debut studio album

London-born, Sydney-raised solo artist Ruel (aka Ruel Vincent van Dijk), releases his long-awaited debut studio album, 4th Wall.

Three years in the making, 4th Wall sees Ruel unveil a matured sound, bending between realms of pop, backdropped by cinematic visuals inspired by The Truman Show’s own fourth wall premise.

Pulling back the curtains on his debut record, the pop rising star reflects on love, longing, heartbreak and everything in between.

“I started conceptualising the album way back in 2020. It was pre pandemic, I’d just come off tour and I was working out of a studio in Bali. It was the first time in ages that I was able to take a moment and look back at all the craziness of the past few years.

“It felt like my life was a bunch of random scenes in a surreal movie, a bit like that Truman Show feeling we all get where you wonder if your part of some bizarre reality show.”

He adds, “I started thinking of the songs of the album like a soundtrack to the human experience. I wanted to write an album where there’s something everyone can relate to. I love to write about things I’ve experienced personally but I also love to take inspiration from anything and everything that I see happening around me, either directly or indirectly.

“Often I’ll put myself in someone else shoes and play out different scenarios in my head to imagine how they might feel and then write from their perspective. I love the freedom this method gives me.”

Ruel has also announced the first leg of his 4th Wall World Tour, which will see him make five stops throughout Australia and New Zealand this April.

The tour kicks off with a performance at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on April 14, followed by Hindley Street Music Hall in Adelaide on April 15. Ruel will then play at MCA, Melbourne on April 21 and Fremantle Arts Centre in Perth on April 22, before a massive homecoming show at Aware Super Theatre in Sydney on April 28 – tickets for the tour are on sale here.

4TH WALL is out now.

Image: Michelle Grace Hunder

