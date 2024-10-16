Rufus Wainwright says he’s mortified Donald Trump used his song at a rally

Canadian musician Rufus Wainwright says he’s mortified that Donald Trump used his recording of the Leonard Cohen classic Hallelujah during a recent campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Former US President Donald Trump is on the campaign trail across American as the race to be the next leader of the free world enters its final weeks. Images of Trump swaying along to popular music have become a common site from his campaign rallies.

While the Village People’s Y.M.C.A. has become Trump’s go-to song, he often uses a wide range of music at his events, and there’s been a stream of musicians asking him not to use their tunes.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was height of blasphemy,” Wainwright wrote in a statement.

“The song Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen has become an anthem dedicated to peace, love and the acceptance of truth. I’ve been supremely honored over the years to be connected with this ode to tolerance.

“Witnessing Trump and his supporters commune with this music last night was the height of blasphemy. Of course, I in no way condone this and was mortified, but the good in me hopes that perhaps in inhabiting and really listening to the lyrics of Cohen’s masterpiece, Donald Trump just might experience a hint of remorse over what he’s caused.” Wainwright said, before adding, “I’m not holding my breath.”

Wainwright has voiced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris at the November election.

Leonard Cohen released his song in 1984, but it did not become popular until it was covered by John Cale in the early 1990s. Hundreds of artists have recorded the song and music fans often debate which version is the best. Renditions by Wainwright, K.D. Lang and the late Jeff Buckley usually top such lists.

Wainwright is the father of Viva Katherine Wainwright Cohen. Her mother is the photographer Lorca Cohen, Leonard Cohen’s daughter.

Leonard Cohen died in 2016. His estate has sent a ‘cease and desist’ order to the Trump campaign asking them not to use his music.

Rufus Wainwright will be heading back to Australia early in 2025 and will be playing a show at the Fremantle Arts Centre in January.