Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Rugby player warned over homophobic tattoo

News

A Cronulla Sharks junior player has been given a warning over tattoos he has on his upper thighs that include a gay slur.

The club had reportedly not noticed the player’s tattoos until a game photo was posted to social media which showed the two statements.

- Advertisement -

On one leg a tattoo reads ‘eat s**t fa**t’, while the message on the player’s other leg declares ‘snort lines and f***’.

The issue was first highlighted by sports reporter Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield, who posted about the concern in The Daily Telegraph.

Club officials had reportedly not noticed what the tattoos said.

“Just vile,” Rothfield said on Sunday morning during an appearance on The Big Sports Weekend. “They are so offensive. It is so homophobic.”

Rothfield said the club had acted quickly when made aware of the messages the player was displaying. The player concerned has not been publicly named.

A spokesperson for New South Wales Rugby League said the tattoos were not acceptable.

““We have a zero-tolerance to any form of bullying, harassment or vilification towards people with diverse sexualities and genders,” the spokesperson said.

“Cronulla JRL has issued the player an official warning and asked him to cover the offending tattoos if he wishes to continue to play in any sanctioned NSWRL competition.”

Latest

News

Report shows almost 25% of young Australian women feel anxious about their labia

0
Pornography, online media and educational gaps are cited as contributing factors.
Culture

Sir Ian McKellen recovering after falling from London stage

0
The actor is set to return to the stage for the final performances of 'Player Kings'.
Culture

Joe Louis Robinson takes us on a Eurovision journey

0
From ABBA to Buck Fizz to lesser known works, there's so much to choose from.
News

Colorado shooter gets additional sentences on federal charges

0
A plea deal saw Anderson Lee Aldrich avoid the death penalty.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Report shows almost 25% of young Australian women feel anxious about their labia

0
Pornography, online media and educational gaps are cited as contributing factors.
Culture

Sir Ian McKellen recovering after falling from London stage

0
The actor is set to return to the stage for the final performances of 'Player Kings'.
Culture

Joe Louis Robinson takes us on a Eurovision journey

0
From ABBA to Buck Fizz to lesser known works, there's so much to choose from.
News

Colorado shooter gets additional sentences on federal charges

0
A plea deal saw Anderson Lee Aldrich avoid the death penalty.
News

Beau Lamarre-Condon case briefly returns to court

0
Prosecutors have been given more time to prepare their case.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Report shows almost 25% of young Australian women feel anxious about their labia

OUTinPerth -
Pornography, online media and educational gaps are cited as contributing factors.
Read more

Sir Ian McKellen recovering after falling from London stage

Graeme Watson -
The actor is set to return to the stage for the final performances of 'Player Kings'.
Read more

Joe Louis Robinson takes us on a Eurovision journey

Graeme Watson -
From ABBA to Buck Fizz to lesser known works, there's so much to choose from.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture