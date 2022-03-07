RuPaul describes NZ and Aussie drag queens as “ratchet”

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

RuPaul hasn’t held back on sharing his thoughts about how drag queens from Australia and New Zealand compare to the rest of the world, labelling them as “ratchet” during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

RuPaul’s franchise has grown to include versions of the show in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Spain, Thailand but the drag superstar says the Australian and New Zealand version is a little different.

For one, the studio RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is about the size of a garage according to the host.

“You’d never know it, and we still have fun. It’s a different type, Australian and Down Under queens are very different.”

When fellow guest Benedict Cumberbatch asked in what way the Antipodean contestants were different, Ru Paul said his answer would probably get him in some trouble.

“They’re a little bit more, I’m going to get in trouble for this, they’re a little more ratchet.

“Which is great because, you know I’m married to an Australian, an Australians have a great sense of humour and that’s really what its all about, we have so much fun.”

RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson recently returned to New Zealand to film the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Which local drag queens appear in the series is still being kept under wraps.

Former Perth drag star Hannah Conda is amongst those rumoured to be the show’s second season, as is Sydney’s Mini Cooper, and Brisbane’s Beverly Kills.

You can watch the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show on 10Play.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.