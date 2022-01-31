Judges return as ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under’ films season 2

Stan has today confirmed that iconic Drag Race veteran judge Michelle Visage and renowned Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson will be back for a brand new season of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Returning alongside RuPaul, Michelle and Rhys will be on deck to critique and mentor a new slew of outrageously fierce and fabulous queens from Australia and New Zealand – all vying to snatch the Season 2 crown and be the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar.

“I feel so fortunate to have Michelle and Rhys back to share the experience of our beautiful cast of queens. Working with the warm and wonderful Down Under crew is something I look forward to all year long,” RuPaul said of the new season.

“I am thrilled to be back at the judging table for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2! The talent, heart and passion of these queens continues to surprise and inspire me. I’m beyond excited,” Michelle adds.

Comedian and the only permanent Aussie fixture on the judging panel, Rhys Nicholson, says he’s vibrating with excitement.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this family and what a bloody privilege it is to see this new batch of girls take it to the runway and show the world what makes Australasian drag so special.”

The new cast of queens competing in Season 2, along with special guest stars, are yet to be announced.

