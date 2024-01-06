‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World’ teases second season



As the Drag Race universe continues to rapidly expand, one successful spinoff is gearing up to return for a second spectacular season.

The Vs The World iterations of the international drag reality competition have seen all star queens from the UK and Canada face off against international performers on their home turf.

Now, UK vs The World is back for round two after debut season full of twists and turns, seeing the shock early elimination of fan favourites like Lemon (Canada), Jimbo (Canada) and Pangina Heals (Host of Drag Race Thailand) and Northern Ireland’s queen Blu Hydrangea swooping in to win the crown.

“It is my honour to present the second sickening instalment of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. The World,” RuPaul said of the season two announcement.

“When queens of this calibre come together, something truly magical happens. I can’t wait to share the international love with audiences in the UK and around the globe!”

It should be noted that the Vs The World series is different from the mysterious Global All Stars spin-off, announced late last year. While Canada and UK have had greater representation as the host nations on their seasons, Global All Stars is rumoured to include just one past competitor from the international spin offs for a true battle royale.

No official word on who to expect on the cast yet – but we are certain you’ll be able to find everything you need over on Reddit, thanks to some dedicated social media super sleuths.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World season two will air in 2024.

