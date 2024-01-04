Ryan Murphy is ready for another instalment of ‘Feud’

Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Back in 2017 Ryan Murphy’s gloriously camp series Feud: Bette and Joan shared the rivalry and decades long dispute between Hollywood actors Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, with Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon delivering captivating performances.

In the wake of the series success there were reports that Murphy had a whole string of stories lined up to tell under the Feud banner. Initially it was planned to tell the story of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The production even got as far as casting Matthew Goode and Rosamund Pike in the lead roles before scrapping plans for the series completely.

Now, six years down the track, we’re getting our first look at the show’s second season. Feud: Capote Vs The Swans is set to tell the falling out between author Truman Capote and the women of New York’s high society.

Gay author Truman Capote drew upon the real lives of many of his upper-class friends to create his literary works, but after he was banished from their inner circle his life tumbled out of control.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show ‘ “Enchanted and captivated by these doyennes, Capote ingratiated himself into their lives, befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets.

When an excerpt from the book, Answered Prayers, Capote’s planned magnum opus, was published in Esquire, it effectively destroyed his relationship with his swans, banished him from the high society he so loved and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.”

The upcoming series has an impressive cast. Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald are all onboard, and Capote will be played by Tom Hollander.

Jessica Lange, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Peter Scanavino also appear. Directors for the series include Gus Van Sant, Max Winkler, and Jennifer Lynch.

The show will make its US debut on 31st January.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.